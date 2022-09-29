Conference leader Maple Grove handed Centennial a 4-0 loss on Wednesday evening, sparked by Chris Frantz with two goals. Centennial is 5-6 overall and 4-6 in the Northwest Suburban. The No. 4 ranked Crimson are 9-1 in conference, leading a close race over Andover (8-0-2), Armstrong (8-1-1) and Champlin Park (8-2).
