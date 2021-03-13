Jordan Newpower delivered the hat trick as the Centennial Cougars capped the regular season with a 4-1 conquest of Elk River-Zimmerman at home Friday evening. The Cougars placed third among 13 teams in the Northwest Suburban with a 13-3-1 record, behind Maple Grove (15-0 with one game left) and Andover (14-2-1). The score was 1-1 before Newpower notched three straight goals, in the first, second and third periods, the last two on power plays. AJ Carl had the first goal and Blaine Johnson scored for the Elks (7-9). Cougar goalie Jack Fuller made 25 saves. Connor Thompson made two assists.

