Centennial placed fifth among 13 teams in a Northwest Suburban Conference meet at Loggers Trail near Forest Lake on Tuesday. The Cougars totaled 314 strokes, with Brody Pass shooting 76, Caden Lick 77, Harper Searles 78 and Hunter Ubel 83. Spring Lake Park won with 294 with Jake Birdwell and Ben Wackman shooting 72 and Keegan O’Keefe 73. Maple Grove was second with 295 and had the low shooter, Ryan Stendahl with 70.

