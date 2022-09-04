Mounds View’s Elliott McArthur was the individual champion as the Mustangs placed second, behind Rosemount, among 19 teams in the season opening Rosemount Irish Invitational on Friday.
Top five teams were Rosemount with 55, Mounds View 77, Eden Prairie 85, Roseville 154, and St. Paul Como Park 159.
McArthur hit the chute in 9:54.67, nipping Como Park’s Charlie Power Theisen by three-tenths of a second. Mounds View also had Victor Lelinga in 10th place (10:24), Otto Coleman 18th (10:39), Cayden Stoner 25th (10:49) and Levi Hammerbeck 27th (10:50).
