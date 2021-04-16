White Bear Lake’s Kanye Raheem and Jack Janicki were named to the all-Suburban East Conference boys basketball team.
Janicki, sophomore guard, was named Most Valuable Player on the team. He averaged 19.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.1 steals. Raheem, senior guard, averaged 13.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists. Both made all-conference for the second time.
Getting honorable mentions were senior forward Will Forsythe and sophomore guard Jack Misgen. Other team awards announced by coach Keith Lockwood went to Raheem (defensive MVP), and Misgen (most improved).
The Bears had a 7-12 record.
