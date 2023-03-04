White Bear Lake closed the regular season with its fourth straight one-basket win, over Park of Cottage Grove 66-65, there Friday evening. Jack Janicki tallied 23 points, Jack Misgen 15 and Wyatt Hawks 15 for the No. 12 ranked Bears (18-7), who rallied from a 38-29 halftime deficit. They were down by 14 with eight minutes left before catching fire, with Misgen hitting three 3-pointers during their comeback. For Park (9-16), OT Omot had 16 points and Miskar Esayas 13. The Bears’ three previous wins were against Irondale 57-55, Cretin Derham Hall 58-55 and Mounds View 75-63 as they held unto second place in the Suburban East. The top three teams were East Ridge 17-1, the Bears 15-3 and Stillwater 13-5. The Bears take a seven-game win streak into Section 4AAAA starting Wednesday.
Boys basketball: Bears nip Park 66-65 in conference finale
