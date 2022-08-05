Jack Janicki, outstanding White Bear Lake guard, will play college basketball with the Wisconsin Badgers, a perennial Top 20 team, it was announced Thursday.
Following an unofficial visit to UW on Monday, Janicki gave his verbal commitment to the Badgers, turning down scholarship offers from Wake Forest, Loyola (IL), Rice, Santa Clara, Colorado State, Vermont, Harvard, and St. Thomas, according to Wisconsin a fan website.
"I love the college town," Janicki told Badger247. "I don't think it gets better than Madison. I know everyone that goes there has fun.”
Janicki is listed as a “preferred walk-on,” with the possibility of a scholarship later. Fewer scholarships for incoming players are available now that many active college players are transferring to other teams due to the new “transfer portal” rule. Janicki said he was told the Badgers had one scholarship left and wanted to use it for a “big,” or low post, player.
Janicki, whose mom, Stacy (Fields) Janicki, played for Notre Dame, would be the first Bear graduate to play in the Big Ten.
He averaged 24.1 points as a junior and has led the Bears in scoring since ninth grade. He enters his senior year with 1,435 points, likely to become the school’s first 2,000-pointer.
The 6-foot-5 left-hander is a dangerous 3-point shooter and intelligent playmaker, according to college scouting reports, and reportedly had an excellent day at UW’s advanced camp in June.
Wisconsin, coached by Greg Gard, has had great success recruiting Minnesota players in recent years. On last year’s 25-8 team, their 2-3-4 scorers were Minnesotans: Brad Davison (14.1 ppg), Tyler Wahl (11.4) and Steven Crowl (8.8). "I think I remind them a lot of their guys,” Janicki commented.
