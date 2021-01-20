Mahtomedi scored the first 22 points of the game and went on to defeat North St. Paul 73-23 at home Tuesday evening. Fourteen players scored for the Zephyrs (2-0), led by Greta Schimnowski with 19 points. Ella Hronski sank 10 points, Zoie Centers and Zoey Washington with nine each, and Mickey Stockness with six.
Latest News
- Hockey: Cougar girls fall to Maple Grove
- Basketball: Zephyr girls start fast, beat North 73-23
- Hockey: Zephyr girls ride power play to 4-1 win over Sibley
- Basketball: Mahtomedi boys clip North 78-63 as guards combine for 50
- Hockey: Bear girls lose to CDH 4-2
- Basketball: Bear girls stymie Mustangs 46-30
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Getting fit trekking 1 mile a day
Most Popular
Articles
- Lino Lakes City Council denies deck variance
- For the love of white bears: Father/son team develop innovative polar bear trackers
- Shoreview man charged in shooting incident involving police squad, station
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
- Shoreview Mayor gives State of the City address
- HUGO POLICE REPORTS
- Neighbors flock into action to save swan
- Mother and sons collect items for children
- ‘30 years a good round number’
Images
Videos
Online Poll
Upcoming Events
-
Jan 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.