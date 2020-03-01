The Centennial Cougars will duel for a state tournament slot Wednesday after defeating Roseville Area 50-34 in the Section 5AAAA semifinals on Tuesday afternoon in Anoka.
The No. 13 ranked Cougars (21-7) face No. 4 Park Center (24-4) on Thursday, 7 p.m., in Anoka.
Against Roseville Area (19-9), the Cougars played stout defense and got scoring all around the dial. Camille Cummings led with 13 points. Hannah Herzig notched eight points, while Grace Johnson, Sydney Kubes, Jodi Anderson and Jenna Guyer chipped in six points each. Hailey Herzig had the other five. Tamia Ugass tallied 14 for the Raiders.
The Cougars beat Park Center 73-71 on Jan. 4. They were 13-2 after that win. Since then the Cougars are 8-5 and the Pirates are 12-1.
