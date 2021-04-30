Mahtomedi beat St. Thomas Academy 9-5 on Tuesday and South St. Paul 12-2 on Thursday, both at home, improving to 5-2.
Against St. Thomas Academy (5-3), Luke Loughlin threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs (two earned), for the win, and Sean Doggett got the last two outs. Josh Donna and Ethan Loss each had two hits. Tony Neubeck delivered a two-run single.
Against South St. Paul (2-5), Doggett pitched four innings, allowing two runs on one hit and seven walks, striking out six. Roan Appert was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Will Garry 2-for-2 plus a walk with an RBI and three runs, and Ethan Loss rapped a two-run single and a sac fly.
