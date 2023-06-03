Drew Rogers and the Mounds View Mustangs upset top-seeded Champlin Park 2-1 on Friday and emerged as the lone unbeaten in the Section 5AAAA tournament. All three runs scored on solo homers.
That was the Mustangs third pitching gem of the week. Andrew Simon blanked Maple Grove 3-0 on Wednesday, after the Mustangs routed Irondale 11-0 in five innings Monday.
The Mustangs (14-9) are now idle until the finals Wednesday, 6 p.m., when they will have two chances to win once and earn a state tournament berth. In the sudden-death bracket, Maple Grove faces Spring Lake Park on Monday with the winner then facing Champlin Park (17-5).
Rogers, normally the Mustang catcher (and a Division I prospect) threw six innings, allowing four hits, one walk, and one run while striking out 10. Rogers and Tanner Hoeman socked home runs. Rogers also had a double.
Champlin pitcher Andrew Rakow homered off Rogers in the last of the the sixth, closing the gap to 2-1. Tyler Geurin got the last three outs, two by strikeouts. Rakow permitted just six hits and one walk, striking out seven.
Against Maple Grove, Simon struck out six and allowed just four hits and two walks. Rogers stroked a double and two singles, knocking in two runs. Parker Holmboe had a single and double, and scored two runs. Maple Grove’s Michael Ross gave up two runs in four innings, taking the loss.
