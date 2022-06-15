Grand Rapids finally got the best of Mahtomedi in the state baseball tournament Tuesday, foiling the defending Class 3A champions 2-0 behind crafty right-hander Myles Gunderson at Chaska Athletic Park.
Gunderson had guile, grit and pluck as he handed Mahtomedi its first shutout since the 2019 section tournament. The slim senior right-hander gave up three singles to start the seventh inning and twisted his ankle trying to field a bunt that was the third hit. He spent five minutes on the ground, flat on his back, worked on by a trainer. Amazingly, he limped back to the mound and notched the final three outs on a strikeout, a pop-up to himself and a fly to center field.
Gunderson had allowed just one hit before that. He struck out nine and walked two, keeping the normal hard-hitting Mahtomed lineup off-balance with pinpoint control of curves, changeups and a tailing fastball.
Seth Nelson kept the Zephyrs in the game, working in and out of trouble each inning, giving up eight hits, two walks and one hit batter, striking out six. It helped that both Nelson and catcher Sam Garry picked runners off base, and that one apparent Thunderhawk run was nullified by an interference call (baserunner contact with an infielder).
“It happens. You can’t win every game,” Nelson said. “I battled as much as I could, for my teammates. We’ll try get the next two.”
Mahtomedi crushed Grand Rapids 20-3 in last year’s championship game, and beat the Thunderhawks 3-2 in the first round on the way to the 2018 championship.
“They beat us both years they won state championships,” noted Grand Rapids coach Bill Kinnunen. “After last year our guys had a chip on their shoulders, We watched the seeding meeting, and when it came up Mahtomedi, we thought, oh, boy, that should be interesting.”
Nelson gave up three singles and a hit-by-pitch in the first inning but yielded just one run and left bases loaded. In the seventh, the Thunder Hawks, with two outs, added a run as Nolan Scatos singled and Ren Morque lined a double to right center that glanced off the end of outfielder Jordan Hull’s glove. Morque was 3-for-4 and Scatos 2-for-3, scoring both runs.
In the last of the seventh, the Mahtomedi bats came alive with sharp singles by Nelson and Kai Sather, then a nice bunt by freshman Ethan Felling, which he beat out when Gunderson collapsed while gloving the ball. Gunderson moaned as the trainer worked on him. It appeared unlikely he could continue. But he did.
“The trainer said his ankle had to be taped. The umpire said no, there wasn’t time," Kinnunen reported. "But Miles said, ‘I don’t care if it’s taped or not — there’s no way I’m coming out of this game.’ So, we left him in.”
Mahtomedi coach Rob Garry said Gunderson was firmly in control for the first four innings and his team started to figure him out the last three but could not deliver the big hit. “He had a pitcher-friendly strike zone, too,” said Garry, about the umpiring.
Mahtomedi (18-5) drops into the consolation bracket against Winona on Wednesday, 2:30 p.m., in Jordan. The championship semifinals will be Mankato West vs. Alexandria and Grand Rapids vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Chaska.
