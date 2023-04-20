Suzi Hudson first learned about the White Bear Arts Council when she moved to the area in 1986. She and her husband Erick were both working as artists, Suzi making jewelry and Erick as a woodworker. They sold their artwork at booths in the Art Council’s annual Fair in the Fields art sale, and that first connection to the White Bear art community was made. Years later, she joined the board at a time when the arts council was almost entirely volunteer-run, and was on the board for when they changed the name from the White Bear Arts Council to White Bear Center for the Arts. After a short time on the board, Suzi got more involved in the parent volunteer program which would eventually become the Art in Elementary program. When Suzi’s children graduated from elementary school she took a break from the art center to run Lake Country Booksellers. She went back to school for Creative Writing, and in 2004, was interested in going back to work. That’s when WBCA Board Member Jackie Reis approached Suzi and asked if she would be interested in applying for the position of Executive Director at WBCA, She said “Absolutely!”
Part of what drew her to this position at the art center was the creativity she saw in the White Bear Lake community, and the opportunity to nourish that spirit. “One thing I had noticed when I first moved here was how many people in other trades were closet artists,” she said during an interview this past December. When she went into the local auto shop, she saw the owner had welded car parts together in whimsical displays around his shop. “He was unassuming as an artist, and certainly I don’t think he would have identified as an artist, but he was one.” As somebody with a background in jewelry, weaving, textiles, and pottery, Suzi knew there were so many other ways to engage in the arts. “One of my first efforts was to expand our offerings and provide other ways for community members to start exploring their creativity,” she said.
Another aspect that drew her to the job was the ability to connect with local artists. “I was really interested in the whole life cycle of an artist, and I became particularly interested in what happens in the middle,” Suzi said. She was also affected by those years of volunteering at the elementary school and cultivating kids’ creativity. “That had a really profound impact on me,” she said, “knowing how important the arts are to young people, and seeing some of the kids who seemed to be most academically marginalized really get engaged in school through the art classes.”
During Suzi’s tenure as Executive Director, the art center started doing iron pours in downtown White Bear Lake “which really put us on the map,” she said. They started offering more and more classes, moving some classes offsite to fulfill more demand. Eventually, as the need continued to grow, the art center purchased a building on Long Avenue where the center is currently located. “It consolidated all of our satellite spaces under one roof, it gave us a gallery which we never had, and it gave us places to gather and celebrate,” she said. They soon outgrew this new location, especially with their robust clay program, and expanded the building in 2020. Suzi retired as executive director in December of 2022, leaving a lasting legacy after 18 years of leadership. A planned retirement celebration was postponed due to a snowstorm, but has been rescheduled for April 21, 2023. All are welcome to attend this celebration to honor what the art center has accomplished as a community.
— Contributed
