It’s the “Best of Times” at La Cage aux Folles

Lakeshore Players will put a bright pink bow on their platinum season with the bold musical comedy La Cage aux Folles, at the Hanifl Performing Arts Center in White Bear Lake from April 28—May 21. Tickets can be purchased at LakeshorePlayers.org or by calling the Box Office at (651) 478-7427.
Based on a French farce, La Cage aux Folles first premiered on Broadway in 1984 where it won 6 Tony awards, including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Score. Since then, it has been revived twice and won two more Tonys for Best Revival of a Musical. Perhaps most famously, it was adapted to the 1996 hit film The Birdcage starring Robin Williams and Nathan Lane.
In the musical, Georges is a club owner and master of ceremonies; Albin, his longtime partner, performs in the drag show at the club. When their son Jean-Michel announces he’s engaged and wants his fiancée, Anne (and her very conservative parents), to meet his family, Georges and Albin reluctantly agree to portray a “normal” family—with hilarious results.
Though the situations get outrageous, and the comedy comes a mile-a-minute, director Joe LaForte has been focusing on the character relationships. “La Cage aux Folles is, at heart, a simple love story.” LaForte said “It's about a family and what acceptance means within family and within society.”
The timeliness of the production is not lost on LaForte either. “Society has become deeply polarized and, as of late, the LGBTQ+ community has come under attack by extremist groups,” said LaForte. “La Cage aux Folles is a celebration of life, love, and the ability for everyone & anyone to proclaim, "I am what I am!"
While the show certainly tackles well-timed issues, it’s still a knock-down entertaining musical with a little bit of everything. Kate Piering who plays Anne raved “What I love most about this show is all the different emotions that it allows the audience to feel.
You'll feel joyful, loved, sad, reminiscent, and everything else you can imagine!” This bold & bawdy musical will have you in stitches all night long and wiping away tears of laughter and tears of joy. With hilarious characters, outrageous situations, and award-winning music you’ll leave the theatre believing, as Albin sings in the show, that “the best of times is now!”
