High School Visual Arts Exhibition on display soon

WBCA’s High School Visual Arts Exhibition is an annual celebration of the creativity of young artists. High schoolers from schools across the region each year are invited to submit their artwork, in mediums from painting to photography to pottery and more. Three professional artists act as the judges and select artwork that will be displayed on the walls of the Ford Family Gallery. This year’s show is about to be installed, with 189 pieces from 147 artists. White Bear Lake Area High School teacher Shawn Gritzmacher encourages his students to enter the contest each year. “The annual High School Visual Arts Contest is one of the highlights of the year for myself and my students,” Gritzmacher said. “[Last spring], after a two year hiatus, as I entered the gallery, I once again saw students celebrating, parents taking photos, and students dressed as if it were prom,” he said. This year’s opening reception is being held at WBCA on Thursday, April 27 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. with an award ceremony at 7 p.m.
Contributed
