WriteNow! High School Writing Contest Student Readings
Location: White Bear Center for the Arts
Date: Thursday, May 4, 6:30-8:30 PM
Hear student readings from the participants in the 2023 WriteNow! High School Writing Contest.
Heart 4 Art:
Join White Bear Center for the Arts on-site Thursday, May 11. Heart 4 Art is WBCA’s only fundraising event of the year, dedicated entirely to arts programming. Contributions ensure that access to affordable, high-quality arts programs are available to all who wish to participate.
Plein Air Painting in Oils and Pastels
Location: White Bear Center for the Arts
Date: May 4-25, 3 Thursdays, 1:30-4:00 PM
Capture spring in beautiful local parks! This class will focus on how to interpret light and shadow effects outdoors. Learn how to simplify, design, and connect larger shapes of the landscape, as well as how to apply a foundation quickly and accurately.
Second Sources Gallery Tour
Location: White Bear Center for the Arts
Date: Thursday, May 18, 5:00-6:00 PM
Spend some time with WBCA’s Artist in Residence, Sieng Lee. Listen and participate in a conversation about the work of artist Genie Hien Tran, on display in WBCA’s Exhibition Hall
Tickets Are On Sale For Peter and the Starcatcher & Heathers: The Musical!
Where: Hanifl Performing Arts Center
When: Monday, May 8th | Performances are in June!
Description: Tickets are on sale for Peter and the Starcatcher & Heathers: The Musical. Visit www.childrensperformingartsmn.org to purchase tickets!
WBLAHS is performing “Clue”
At Century College
Tickets on sale at bit.ly/WBLTheater on Friday, May 12th
Mark your calendars! Performance Dates and Times:
Wednesday, May 31st through Friday, June 2nd at 7pm
Saturday, June 3rd at 2pm AND 7pm
Mahtomedi High School Chautauqua Theatre
“NIGHT AT THE THEATRE” on May 19th.
Go to zephyrfinearts.org for tickets
