Emerging Artist Cecilia McCahon

Cecilia McCahon, a senior at White Bear Lake Area High School, grew up watching her mother direct shows at her church.
“It allowed me to become close with the casts, which then gave me many awesome role models to look up to,” she recalled.
McCahon has been around theater her whole life. If you haven’t seen a play or musical, she encourages you to do so. “It opens you up to a whole new world of art and people that you shouldn’t miss (out on.)”
She enjoys dancing, singing and acting. “I love live musical theater and performing. I love all that accompanies it,” she said.
You can see her as Ms. White in White Bear Lake Area High School’s production “Clue” May 31 through June 3. This summer, she will play Heather McNamera in “Heathers,” which runs, June 21-25 at Children’s Performing Arts.
After graduation this spring, McCahon plans to take a gap year to strengthen her talents as a performer. Then come fall, she will start applying to schools. She plans to pursue a bachelor of fine arts degree.
“I cannot wait to see what my future holds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.