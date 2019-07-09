Local News Sections

News

+2
Remembering the homefront during WWII

Remembering the homefront during WWII

  • Updated

Believe it or not, citizens of White Bear Lake thought the city was vulnerable to German and Japanese invasion in WWII. As a precaution, an anti-aircraft National Guard unit was activated and moved to the Armory on Third Street.

+4
New electric bike rental opens in Stillwater

New electric bike rental opens in Stillwater

  • Updated

 The bike trail map hanging on the wall in Mike Herman’s store boasts a variety of colors highlighting the scenic routes in and around Stillwater. Just below the map, a bright orange couch welcomes customers for a breather before or after their electric bike experience.

Less invasive milfoil to treat this summer

Less invasive milfoil to treat this summer

WHITE BEAR LAKE — Survey results are in. It took five hours and a 14-foot, DNR-approved rake to check the lake for Eurasian watermilfoil. The June 13 survey precedes chemical treatment managed by the White Bear Lake Conservation District to kill the invasive weed. 

+6
Patriot Ride rumbles through town

Patriot Ride rumbles through town

An estimated 5,000 riders rode through town on Lake Avenue Saturday, June 22, to show support for men and women in the military and law enforcement. Circle Pines resident Jim Wychor and Blaine resident Dianna Beardsley were among them. 

DNR asks motorists to ‘give turtles a brake’

DNR asks motorists to ‘give turtles a brake’

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding motorists that turtles are crossing roads to nest this time of year. Motorists are asked to watch for them and, whenever possible, allow them to cross the road safely. 

Sports

+4
Mounds View figure skater headed for Disney on Ice

Mounds View figure skater headed for Disney on Ice

  • Updated

Izabel Gorowski grew up on a lake and took full advantage, ice skating with her parents since  kindergarten.  Her dad was a hockey player for White Bear Mariner, but Izzi always preferred another kind of skating, the pretty kind.

+2
Golf: Zephyrs' Simon placed 15th at state meet

Golf: Zephyrs' Simon placed 15th at state meet

Maddie Simon, Mahtomedi sophomore golfer, placed 15th at the state Class 3A meet. Simon shot 37-40-77 on Tuesday and 40-42-82 on Wednesday for a 157 total, 13 over par, at Bunker Hills. Simon, who won her section championship, moved up 66 places from last year, when she shot 197 at state as …

Opinion

Multimedia

Online Features