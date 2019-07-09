Solar-powered race cars. Yes, there is such a thing. Just ask Farris Al-Humayani, a local University of Minnesota graduate student who’s part of a team designing one.
Latest News
Local News Sections
Believe it or not, citizens of White Bear Lake thought the city was vulnerable to German and Japanese invasion in WWII. As a precaution, an anti-aircraft National Guard unit was activated and moved to the Armory on Third Street.
LINO LAKES — It took a Lino Lakes resident four hours and 17 minutes to complete this year's Grandma's Marathon in Duluth, a feat she accomplished despite never having run a marathon before and having Parkinson's disease.
LINO LAKES — Fall can't come soon enough for one Lino Lakes family, who is eagerly waiting to bring home Mac, a one and a half year old Labradoodle currently training to become a medical alert dog for their 4-year-old daughter, Madelyn.
The bike trail map hanging on the wall in Mike Herman’s store boasts a variety of colors highlighting the scenic routes in and around Stillwater. Just below the map, a bright orange couch welcomes customers for a breather before or after their electric bike experience.
As his mental capacities decline, Larry Largent’s wife Erica and his mom Jenny lean on each other to carry on their unexpected and untimely role as caregivers.
After 51 years, family owned and operated Venburg Tire + Service is closing.
WHITE BEAR LAKE — Survey results are in. It took five hours and a 14-foot, DNR-approved rake to check the lake for Eurasian watermilfoil. The June 13 survey precedes chemical treatment managed by the White Bear Lake Conservation District to kill the invasive weed.
From pharmacies to public safety buildings, there are several places to drop off unused drugs and pills in northern Ramsey County.
An estimated 5,000 riders rode through town on Lake Avenue Saturday, June 22, to show support for men and women in the military and law enforcement. Circle Pines resident Jim Wychor and Blaine resident Dianna Beardsley were among them.
LINO LAKES — Now that school is out and summer is here, more teens are on the road. But do they know how to check and add oil to the engine, install a spare tire or what a light on their dash means?
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding motorists that turtles are crossing roads to nest this time of year. Motorists are asked to watch for them and, whenever possible, allow them to cross the road safely.
Trent Schoeberl attract tons of positive attention as a high school pitcher despite playing on a White Bear Lake team that did not win much.
A spectacular senior season was anticipated for Julia Fixsen, who was already established as one of Minnesota’s all-time best track-and-field athletes.
Izabel Gorowski grew up on a lake and took full advantage, ice skating with her parents since kindergarten. Her dad was a hockey player for White Bear Mariner, but Izzi always preferred another kind of skating, the pretty kind.
Mounds View baseball enjoyed a grand final day of the season Saturday, picking up two victories and the consolation championship at the state tournament.
White Bear Yacht Club hosted three high school clubs teams this spring, all of whom concluded their season with good showings in their state meet May 25-26 on Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun).
Maddie Simon, Mahtomedi sophomore golfer, placed 15th at the state Class 3A meet. Simon shot 37-40-77 on Tuesday and 40-42-82 on Wednesday for a 157 total, 13 over par, at Bunker Hills. Simon, who won her section championship, moved up 66 places from last year, when she shot 197 at state as …
White Bear Lake boys golf had four players — Jake Paulson, Lleyton Roed, Joe Frattalone and Camden O’Malley — in the state Class 3A meet Tuesday and Wednesday at Bunker Hills.
The Centennial Cougars took a 15-game win streak into the state lacrosse tournament Tuesday and scored the first two goals of their state opener.
Commented